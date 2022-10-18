The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before 1pm, then rain showers. High near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers between 1am and 2am. Patchy frost after 2am. Low around 30. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday – Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

