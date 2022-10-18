AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.; Clarion Prices Slightly Lower than Western Pa. Average

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990

Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968

Average price during the week of October 18, 2021: $3.516

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.987 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.981. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.034 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.880.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.994 Altoona

$4.069 Beaver

$3.997 Bradford

$3.766 Brookville

$4.031 Butler

$3.988 Clarion

$3.949 DuBois

$3.966 Erie

$3.995 Greensburg

$3.998 Indiana

$3.981 Jeannette

$4.000 Kittanning

$3.995 Latrobe

$3.997 Meadville

$4.074 Mercer

$3.959 New Castle

$3.992 New Kensington

$3.999 Oil City

$4.016 Pittsburgh

$3.991 Sharon

$4.007 Uniontown

$3.998 Warren

$4.001 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased three cents over the past week to hit $3.88. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. Today’s national average is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $3.50 to settle at $85.61. Concerns regarding a possible global economic recession led to a drop in the price of crude which helped to minimize pump price increases last week. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported total commercial crude inventories increased by 9.9 million barrels to 439.1 million barrels.

Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October. According to EIA, gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.28 million barrels per day, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.