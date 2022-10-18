AICDAC Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Set for October 29

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Too often, unused prescription and over the counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands.

This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

On Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) will be partnering with Clarion County Sheriff Department and the Clarion Mall to help residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescriptions and/or OTC medications from household medicine cabinets.

This event is in support of the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day. AICDAC will also be offering free Naloxone (Narcan) kits at the event. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone.

All types of prescription and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, patches, liquids, or creams. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.

Participants are encouraged to remove any personal information from bottles or packages before turning the medications over to law enforcement. This event is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.

Please call 814-226-6350 for further questions.

