Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 AM Sunday, October 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.

She was born January 13, 1937 in Flushing, MI a beloved daughter of the late: Stefan M. and Anna S. Durish Cervenec.

She was a 1955 graduate of Emlenton High School.

Anna had worked at the former Integra Bank in Franklin, ultimately retiring as head teller following 23 years of service.

She was a longtime active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, serving as President, Auditor, and Chairwoman of their many dinners.

She also served on the dance committee and was in charge of the hot sausage stand one night a week during the fair for many years.

She was named Woman of the Year for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1988.

She was also a volunteer at The Barrow-Civic Theatre, and was named along with her husband, as the 2013 Volunteer of the Year.

Anna enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, and baking, especially baking pies for sale at the Fire Department’s Bingo.

She also enjoyed traveling throughout most of the U.S., especially Alaska and Hawaii.

She was an active and faithful member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamertine, until 1968 when she moved to Franklin.

Anna was married in the rectory of St. Michael Church in Emlenton on June 25, 1955 to Harry C. Sherman, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 67 years, she is survived by four daughters: Virginia D. “Ginny” Proper and her husband, Victor of Franklin; Billie Jo Wygant and her husband, Peter of Franklin; Tammi L. Clark and her husband, Joseph of Titusville; and Lori M. Donaldson and her husband, Mark of Cochranton; in addition to 12 grandchildren: Heather R. Albert and her husband, Paul; Danielle M. Simpson and her husband, Jeff; Ian M. Proper; Ethan A. Proper and his significant other, Hayley Courson; Sarah A. Wygant and her husband, Justin Urban; Benjamin E. Wygant and his wife, Chandler; Kathryn G. Crawford and her husband, Joshua; Amy M. Flowers and her husband, Zyler; Jennifer N. Baker and her husband, Thomas; Brian J. Clark; Wade T. Donaldson; and Emily E. Lewis and her husband, Josh; in addition to 11 great-grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter due to be born on November 9, 2022.

Anna is also survived by a sister, Stefanie E. Moyer of Viewtown, VA; and by a brother, Frank Cervenec and his wife, Carol of Freedom; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas A. Sherman; two brothers: Stanley J. and Leonard R. Cervenec; an infant brother, Stefan Cervenec; and by a sister, Mildred H. Teeter.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-6 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday evening at 6 PM in the funeral home with Reverend Grady Pearson, officiating.

Private interment will be in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery at Lamertine.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

