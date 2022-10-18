 

Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

remadaCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night.

Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The Clarion County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Shingledecker said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to Shingledecker, Javier T. Ixmatlahua, 21, of Veracruz, Mexico, was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier.

Shingledecker said Ixmatlahua’s death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

The scene was cleared around 1:45 a.m.

In a release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Clarion-based State Police said there was no foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

There will be no autopsy, according to Shingledecker.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

