Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge Sutley.

Cheryl was very active with T.O.P.S. at the Franklin Y.M.C.A., where she had served as its treasurer for a number of years.

She enjoyed crafts, Bluegrass music and camping, and playing cards especially with her sister, Sandy.

Cheryl was always happiest as a homemaker to her family and cherished especially the fun times she shared with her grandsons.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was married May 5, 1973 to David James Karns, Sr., who sadly preceded her in death just five short months ago on May 31, 2022.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Shawna D. Higley and her husband, Jeremy of Oil City; David James Karns, II of Franklin; and Wenda Beth Karns of Cochranton; in addition to two grandsons: Drake and James.

Also surviving are three sisters: Sandy Ray of Titusville; Cindy Terry and her husband, Adna “Tex” of Polk; and Judi Bowman and her husband, Bob of Morgantown, PA; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lynda Walters; and by two brothers: Robert and John Sutley.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Always wanting to help others whenever she could, Cheryl’s wish was to help others one final time as she could, by being an organ donor at her time of death.

Private burial will be scheduled at the convenience of her family at Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to her family to help defray funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

