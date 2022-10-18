 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: After-School Treats

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Requiring just five ingredients, these treats are especially handy for an after-school snack!

Ingredients

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening

5 cups crisp rice cereal
1 package (10 ounces) of Milk Duds
1 tablespoon water

Directions

-In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and shortening. Cover and microwave on high until chocolate is melted; stir until smooth. Stir in cereal until well coated.

-In another microwave-safe bowl, combine Milk Duds and water. Cover and microwave on high for 30-40 seconds or until the mixture is pourable; mix well. Stir into cereal mixture. Spread into a buttered 13-in. x 9-in. pan. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm. Cut into bars.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


