Clarion County Recipe of the Day: After-School Treats

Requiring just five ingredients, these treats are especially handy for an after-school snack!

Ingredients

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter-flavored shortening



5 cups crisp rice cereal1 package (10 ounces) of Milk Duds1 tablespoon water

Directions

-In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and shortening. Cover and microwave on high until chocolate is melted; stir until smooth. Stir in cereal until well coated.

-In another microwave-safe bowl, combine Milk Duds and water. Cover and microwave on high for 30-40 seconds or until the mixture is pourable; mix well. Stir into cereal mixture. Spread into a buttered 13-in. x 9-in. pan. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm. Cut into bars.

