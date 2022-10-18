Clarion Hospital Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 19 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 10, 2022.





Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update October 17, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/16/2022: 25,685

Test obtained at CH: 19,149

Positives: 5,462

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/16/2022: 118,744

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,061

Positives: 19,724

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/17/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

