Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Defeats Redbank; Bingham Spectacular in Net

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) — There’s an old saying that offense sells the tickets, but defense wins the games.

(Article and photos by Matt Lerch.)

This was what unfolded under the lights in New Bethlehem on a chilly and windy night on Monday, October 17.

Clarion-Limestone evened up the series this fall against the Redbank Bulldogs by winning, 3-1, and increasing their season record to 13-2.

The Lions quick offense kept the Bulldogs defense on their heels all night and was—as always—opportunistic. The Lions’ senior goalkeeper, Tyler Bingham, was on a mission after suffering the only notable loss of the whole season to Redbank early in the season.

This was a different day, and in Bingham’s eyes, it was retribution.

Bingham had to lead for the Lions early in the contest when the Bulldogs were rewarded a penalty kick. Lions head coach Don Montgomery was pleased to see his goalkeeper make a deflecting diving save to his right at the 21:15 mark keeping the game scoreless.

The Lions’ offense anchored by senior Bailee Verdill started the scoring at 33:18 after he readily accepted a through ball pass from sophomore Thomas Uckert, making the score 1-0.

Notably, Lions sophomore Brady Pierce held the left side of the defense down in the first half “picking the pocket” of the veteran Redbank winger stopping advances cold and starting several Lions offensive attacks.

Sophomore defender Carter Brown intercepted Redbank advances with header after header, beating the Redbank midfielders to misguided optimistic Redbank goalie kicks.

Bolstered by the Lions’ bend-don’t-break defense, Bingham started the contest saving 11 shots on goal in the first half. The combination of the collective young defense was warmed up and ready for the second half.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the Redbank offense showed grit and determination by scoring a goal early in the second half at 39:31, tying the game 1-1 on a penalty kick against the already-peppered Bingham. But the quick-strike Lions offense responded in less than two minutes with an astounding corner kick from Sophomore left-footed Wyatt Bingham on a corner kick.

During the mad scramble of Lion offense and Bulldog defense in the goalbox of Boyden’s kick, an advancing Verdill somehow saw the untouched ball come through to the back of the goalmouth scoring on an incredible slider down low, with the Redbank goalie in great position. With the 2-1 lead, there was not just the strong Redbank offense Bingham had to worry about, there was still almost the whole second half to worry about.

Time and time again in the second half, Bingham was under attack. After all, this was Senior Night, and Redbank is always strong in offensive attacks. The midfield controlled all night long by freshman Brendan Bettwy, senior Reese Geiger and junior Blaise Cunningham kept the Redbank offense honest.

But Bettwy was on fire.

Time and time again, he used his vertical leap to out-jump header opportunities and his speed and agility to juke and outrun his counterparts to keep Bingham safe and advance the ball.

But the night of scoring wasn’t over for the Lions.

With seven minutes left in the contest, another blast by Boyden on a corner kick found the ball ricocheting around the Redbank goalkeeper and speedy forward Dany Schweitzer solidified Clarion Limestone’s victory, making the score 3-1.

Center defender Sophomore Jason Megnin in the second half was masterful in his shutdown defense, able to cut angles down for keeper Bingham to make saves that were less stringent for the exhausted Clarion Limestone goalkeeper.

Lions’ goalkeeper Bingham added another 13 saves in net in the second half, increasing his saves to 24 in the game.

The Lions finish their regular season this Wednesday, October 19, against DuBois.

