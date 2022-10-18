Clarion Volleyball Team Finds Its Rhythm in Straight-Set Victory Over Karns City

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Taylor Alston has played everywhere from right-side to the back row to setter this season.

Now, the junior on the Clarion volleyball team seems to have found a home.

(Pictured above: Taylor Alston was named the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game)

Alston had eight kills playing middle hitter for the surging Bobcats in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Karns City on Tuesday night.

Clarion is 9-5 overall but has rolled through the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference with a 9-0 record so far without dropping a set.

“We’ve had a lot of lineup changes this year,” Alston said. “We’ve faced a lot of injuries and absences, so we really just adjust in practice and then bring it for the game and do our best.”

Alston shared setting responsibilities with senior Grace Ochs while Clarion was running a 6-2 offense. Now that the Bobcats have shifted back to their traditional 5-1, Alston has moved to middle where she’s excelling.

“I’ve been working really hard in the middle,” said Alston, who is also a team captain. “I mean, I go wherever coach needs me to go and wherever the team needs me to go. Right now, that’s in the middle.”

Alston only had two attack errors.

Limiting those kinds of mistakes was the emphasis for Clarion against a gritty Karns City team that has shown a penchant this season for keeping points alive.

The Gremlins did just that early on.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first set, Karns City stormed ahead by scoring 12 of the next 14 points to take a 12-6 lead.

It wasn’t the kind of start Clarion was looking for.

“It was rough,” Alston said. “We had a goal coming into this match to get our efficiency up with the playoffs coming. We know what we have to do and we’re just preparing for it.”

After the sloppy beginning, Clarion settled down and did play with efficiency.

The Bobcats rallied to tie the set at 18-18, moved ahead 22-21 — the first lead since the 4-0 start — and finished things off with three straight points, capped by an Alston kill.

Clarion was dominant and relatively error-free for the next two sets to complete the sweep.

It was good for Clarion coach Shari Campbell to see the playoffs looming next week.

But, the job is far from finished.

“We have work to do,” Campbell said. “I do think that if this team buys into the system in what we’e doing and has the confidence in it, then, yeah, I’m really confident. But we need to work this week. We need to finish the regular season and put our sights on making sure that we’re efficient as a team and that we’re not scoring points for somebody else.”

Campbell said she also feels confident in her new alignment on the court.

“I think that we’re settled in,” she said. “With Brenna Armstrong’s injury, we came out in a 6-2 and now we’re running a 5-1. We really just need experienced defenders on the court. We’ve moved Adia Needham to the right side. She’s a good blocker in the middle; she takes a heavy swing. I think the goal for her on the right side moving into the playoffs is to be able to get balls to her and have her take those big swings.

“Taylor has really settled into just one role instead of two and you’re starting to really see her contribute to the offense.”

Aryana Girvan had 10 kills and three aces for Clarion. Hadlee Campbell pitched in nine kills, Needham six kills and Ochs had 33 assists.

Karns City coach Sharon Schmoll said that despite the loss, she felt like her team played well.

“Clarion is always a great team and they have great girls to play against,” Schmoll said. “I was proud of the girls. They never stopped and that’s all I can ask.”

Ava Fox had six kills and five digs to lead the Gremlins (5-12, 4-6).

Bethany Morrow came up big at the service line for Karns City with four aces.

“Bethany’s serves are pretty hard to return sometimes,” Schmoll said. “It’s been exciting to watch her really grow.”

Clarion celebrated senior night, honoring Ochs, Needham, Girvan, and Bri Pierce.

“I’m really close with all the seniors and they all are really special,” Alston said. “They do a lot for us and it was really special celebrating them tonight and doing a good job for them.”

