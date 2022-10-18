DNA Testing Isn’t the Only Way to Learn About Your Heritage

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As of September of last year, genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe reports that nearly 12 million people have used their service to have their DNA sequenced.

(Pictured above: I am holding a fan chart showing nine generations of my family tree. You can see a few gaps I’m still trying to fill.)

While the work the company (and others like it) does has benefits to our society (such as the possibility of discovering and developing new drugs and treatments), consumers have primarily utilized DNA sequencing to find out more about their ancestry. And, while the pursuit is worthwhile, many people are unaware that they don’t have to unlock the secrets of their genetic code to find out from where, and from whom, they come.

In Clarion County, there’s a group of genealogy enthusiasts that can help you uncover your family heritage. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a family history center in a small room of a church building on Huston Avenue.

Use of the family history center is open to all; you don’t need to be a member of their congregation to use their facility, nor do you need to worry about proselytization. You just need to make an appointment.

In a post-pandemic world, though, you may not even need to do that. As long as you have a computer that’s connected to the Internet, volunteer family history specialists from the church can connect with you, using meeting software such as Zoom or WebEx, and help you do some family history research from your own home.

Doing your own research doesn’t have to cost anything but your time. It’s true you can use paid services like Ancestry.com and MyHeritage, but you can also choose to use the church’s free service, FamilySearch, which is touted as the largest genealogy organization in the world.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, family history has been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember. My parents and grandparents gathered volumes of information about the people in our family tree, and I’ve continued their work. But, even after generations of my ancestors have worked to catalog our family tree, I’m frequently surprised when I find a new branch.

For example, about three years ago, I had a question pop into my mind.

“Am I related to James Woodburn?”

A couple of years earlier, I’d spent some time at the Venango County Courthouse gathering information on the original owner of the house we purchased when we moved to Franklin. I’d seen the bronze plaques on our neighbors’ homes that included the names of their houses. Our house had one of the bronze plaques, but it didn’t include the name. With a little help from the Franklin Historical Society, I was able to confirm that our house was first owned by James and Ella Woodburn.

I set to work, starting with Google. I searched on James Woodburn’s name, and a book with a couple of generations of his family’s history were included. With that information in-hand, I went to FamilySearch and input the data I’d found. In just moments, the website started to make suggestions of other possible members of his family, including his wife and her family. As I looked through the digital scans of the records and confirmed their accuracy, I began connecting the family members with each other. Once I’d run out of prompts, I clicked my favorite link in all of FamilySearch: View Relationship.

It turns out that Ella Woodburn and I are seventh cousins four times removed. That means that when my wife and I purchased our home, having found it through a real estate agent while we lived 2,800 miles away, we had actually purchased an old family home. Knowing that we’re living in a house that our relatives built, albethey distant relatives, makes it even more enjoyable to come home.

If you want to work on your family history and don’t know where to start, a call to make an appointment with the family history center may be a good place for you. Or, maybe you’d be interested in attending the annual genealogy conference (again, touted as the largest in the world) called RootsTech that is put on by FamilySearch.

Enthusiasts can attend virtually or in-person. The next conference is scheduled on March 2-4, 2023.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.