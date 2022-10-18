 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dorethea “Jane” Custer

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-A0RwsOB6AGDorethea “Jane” Custer, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1942 in Piney Township; daughter of the late David F. and Mildred M. Saylor Myers.

Jane was in the first graduating class of Union Joint High School in 1960.

She then graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor’s degree in communication.

Jane married Samuel E. Custer on July 1, 1961, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2021.

She was self-employed in advertising, helping small businesses in the area.

Jane was a member of the Rimersburg Senior Center where she created the first calendar and newsletter.

She also loved crocheting, crafting, and reading.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Sharon E. Custer of Rimersburg and Shari E. Custer Poza and her husband, Teto, of California and her sisters, Joanne Boyles of Cranberry Township and Judith Fair of Butler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter R. Myers, Harry W. Myers, and Ray E. “Gene” Myers; a sister, Janice E. Geibel; and a brother-in-law, Edward Fair, Jr.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Jane’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.