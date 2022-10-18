Dorethea “Jane” Custer, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1942 in Piney Township; daughter of the late David F. and Mildred M. Saylor Myers.

Jane was in the first graduating class of Union Joint High School in 1960.

She then graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelor’s degree in communication.

Jane married Samuel E. Custer on July 1, 1961, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2021.

She was self-employed in advertising, helping small businesses in the area.

Jane was a member of the Rimersburg Senior Center where she created the first calendar and newsletter.

She also loved crocheting, crafting, and reading.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Sharon E. Custer of Rimersburg and Shari E. Custer Poza and her husband, Teto, of California and her sisters, Joanne Boyles of Cranberry Township and Judith Fair of Butler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter R. Myers, Harry W. Myers, and Ray E. “Gene” Myers; a sister, Janice E. Geibel; and a brother-in-law, Edward Fair, Jr.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Per Jane’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

