Elissa M. “Elsie” Schwabenbauer, 82, of Leeper, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

She was born on November 21, 1939 in Snydersburg; a daughter of the late Albinus and Winifred Schmader Ochs.

Elsie graduated from Saint Joseph Catholic School in Lucinda.

She married the love of her life, Paul J. Schwabenbauer, on August 9, 1958, who survives.

Elsie worked in the cafeteria at North Clarion School District until she retired after 25 years.

She was a member of the Saint Mary’s Church in Crown and also volunteered for the Farmington Ambulance Service for many years.

Elsie was the best cook and baker.

There was always a pie or goodies on the counter that she would offer you when you walked through the door.

She enjoyed attending many functions for her grandchildren, always putting them first. Elsie never missed an opportunity to tell her grandson’s how extremely handsome they were and her granddaughters loved grandma’s tea parties, rock painting, and games of Skippo.

Elsie also enjoyed walking, camping with her friends, and cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Paul of 64 wonderful years; her children, Paula (Wayne) Wolbert, Jeff (Cindy) Schwabenbauer, Marianne (Randy) Beary, Karen (Rusty) Bauer, and Matt (Rochelle) Schwabenbauer; 11 grandchildren, Christine (Ed) Baumcratz, Cory (Kate) Wolbert, Kyle (Sarah) Schwabenbauer, Brooke (Josh) Bauer, Paige (Jeff) Eaton, Nathan (Jackie) Beary, Emily (Justin) Younkins, Ross Bauer, Seth (Mirranda) Bauer, Maggie (Damien) Cherico, and Avari (Chance) Schwabenbauer; and her great grandchildren, Noah, Sydney, and Olivia Baumcratz, Chase, Kree, and Dane Wolbert, Cameron and Connor Beary, and Vivian Bauer, with a granddaughter, Beth, due in November.

Elsie is also survived by her brothers, Dave (Chris) Ochs, Albinus “Bine” (Janet) Ochs, and Mike (Cathy) Ochs: a brother-in-law, John McCloskey; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Ochs; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Schwabenbauer; her sisters, Susie Griebel and Joan McCloskey; a brother, Nelson Ochs; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Griebel.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Saint Mary’s Church in Crown where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. James Power, pastor presiding.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA for their care and compassion that gave Elsie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Elsie’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.