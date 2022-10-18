Longtime Karns City Public Address Announcer Sam Swick to Be Honored by School

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – He’s spent countless hours in the press box at Karns City High School for nearly five decades.

It’s only fitting the building will soon be named after him.

During Karns City’s final home football game this season on October 28 against Clearfield, the Karns City Area School District will dedicate the press box in honor of Sam Swick.

Swick has been announcing sporting events for East Brady and Karns City for 54 years.

“He is a pillar of the community whose passion for high school athletics has positively impacted both Karns City and its opponents,” read a statement released by the district.

“Mr. Swick exemplifies class, character, and professionalism in all that he does. It will be an honor for our press box to bear his name…”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.