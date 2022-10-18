 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Longtime Karns City Public Address Announcer Sam Swick to Be Honored by School

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 11:10 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5570KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – He’s spent countless hours in the press box at Karns City High School for nearly five decades.

It’s only fitting the building will soon be named after him.

During Karns City’s final home football game this season on October 28 against Clearfield, the Karns City Area School District will dedicate the press box in honor of Sam Swick.

Swick has been announcing sporting events for East Brady and Karns City for 54 years.

“He is a pillar of the community whose passion for high school athletics has positively impacted both Karns City and its opponents,” read a statement released by the district.

“Mr. Swick exemplifies class, character, and professionalism in all that he does. It will be an honor for our press box to bear his name…”


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.