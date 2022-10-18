Man Accused of Holding Woman and Children at Gunpoint, Robbing Them

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man listed as a parole absconder is accused of holding a woman and three children at gunpoint and robbing them.

According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 14 filed the following charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:

– Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2 (four counts)– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2– False Imprisonment, Felony 2 (three counts)– False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1(four counts)

The charges stem from an armed robbery that was reported at a residence on Allegheny Avenue in the City of Oil City, Venango County.

Around 10:57 p.m. on October 11, 2022, officers from the Oil City Police Department received a report of an armed robbery on Allegheny Avenue. Officers responded and made contact with the victims–a known female along with three minor children–who were inside the residence at the time of the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Through the investigation, it was learned that an unknown male actor entered the residence while the victim was on a video call. Upon entering the residence, the male actor, identified as Tyler Burns held the victim and three minor children at gunpoint. The firearm was described as a black revolver. He took a purse, medication, and phones belonging to the victims and was demanding money, the complaint states.

He also made statements of other persons being outside the residence watching the victims, the complaint notes.

Burns then allegedly made the adult female victim take him to the bedroom, and according to the victim, Burns ransacked the room flipping the mattress. Before exiting, the victim noticed him taking a “Dallas Cowboys” watch from a nightstand. Once Burns obtained the watch, phones, and purse, he told the victims he would kill them if they contacted law enforcement, the complaint states.

Shortly after the departure of Burns, Oil City Police Officers arrived on the scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that a silver car that was believed to be involved in the incident was observed at the ten block of Hone Avenue in Oil City.

On October 12, 2022, Oil City Police Officers, Erie Police SWAT, and U.S. Marshal’s office executed a search warrant on the Hone Avenue address. Burns, as well as a black Ruger revolver, was located inside the residence. Burns was taken into custody as he is a parole absconder who was on parole in connection with a March 2020 robbery, according to the complaint.

In the bedroom area of the residence, authorities checked a “couch” in the bedroom area and located a black purse. Inside the purse was an empty prescription bottle belonging to the adult female victim of the armed robbery. A cellular phone was also seized by officers.

On October 14, officers received further information on the Dallas Cowboys watch which was stolen during the robbery. The officers returned to the Hone Avenue residence and located the Dallas Cowboys watch, according to the complaint.

Burns was arraigned at 3:45 p.m. on October 14 in front of Judge Fish.

He is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason: is listed as “Severity of Charges against the defendant.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 19 at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Fish.

