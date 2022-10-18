Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Oil City on September 27, 1940, he was a son of the late Charles and Mildred A. Hunsberger Berringer.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Paul had a life long passion for cars and model trains.

He was mechanically gifted and could fix anything.

Paul worked at various car dealerships and auto body shops but most recently he worked at Lowry Auto Body Inc., where he retired from.

On March 14, 1959 he married the former Sara “Sally” Heffernan and she preceded him death on June 25, 2008.

Surviving is a son Mark Berringer and his wife Chris of Franklin; three grandchildren, Bradley Bell and his wife Brenda, Brenda Bell and Barry Bell and his wife Abby; two great-grandchildren, Anna Bell and Cooper Bell; a brother, Dalton Berringer and his wife Loretta and a sister, Florence Hill.

He was was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., where family and friends are welcome from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Larry Aldrich of New Life Community Church in Van.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

