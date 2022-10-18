Police Investigating Theft of Multiple Firearms from Residence in Armstrong County

EAST FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of multiple firearms and cash from a residence in East Franklin Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident occurred at a residence along Deer Run Road, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on September 2.

Police say an unknown person entered the residence and stole multiple firearms and $300.00 in cash.

The firearms are listed as a Remington 870 with AR-15 Style Stock, a Smith & Wesson AR-15 Style Rifle with a 4×12 Nikon scope, and a Phoenix Arms pistol double barrel.

The victims are a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both of Kittanning.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, October 17, 2022.

