 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Theft of Multiple Firearms from Residence in Armstrong County

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensEAST FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported theft of multiple firearms and cash from a residence in East Franklin Township.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident occurred at a residence along Deer Run Road, in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on September 2.

Police say an unknown person entered the residence and stole multiple firearms and $300.00 in cash.

The firearms are listed as a Remington 870 with AR-15 Style Stock, a Smith & Wesson AR-15 Style Rifle with a 4×12 Nikon scope, and a Phoenix Arms pistol double barrel.

The victims are a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, both of Kittanning.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, October 17, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.