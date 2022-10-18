PSP Troopers to Participate in Operation Safe Stop

The Pennsylvania State Police will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19, during National School Bus Safety Week.

The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers riding on school buses, observing violations, and reporting those violations via portable radio to nearby troopers on patrol.

Across Pennsylvania and the nation, stopped school buses, with red lights flashing and stop arms extended, are being passed on both the left and right sides as they are loading and unloading students. Each illegal pass of a stopped school bus is potentially a life-threatening situation for the 1.5 million students transported to and from school daily in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code (Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus) requires that “the driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking any school bus stopped on a highway or trafficway shall stop at least ten feet before reaching the school bus when the red signal lights on the school bus are flashing and the side stop signal arms are activated under section 4552(b.1) (relating to general requirements for school buses). The driver shall not proceed until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated. In no event shall a driver of a vehicle resume motion of the vehicle until the school children who may have alighted from the school bus have reached a place of safety.”

Additionally, “the driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer actuated.”

Upon conviction, the penalties for a violation of this section include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and five points on the motorist’s driving record.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, “if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping” (Source: PennDOT.gov).

For more information on school bus safety, visit penndot.gov and nhtsa.gov.

