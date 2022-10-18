 

Sarah John Heppenstall

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-c4ByjNIgyzvx4oUSarah John Heppenstall lived from September 29, 1960 to October 15, 2022.

Praise to the Lord for a wonderful life!

To her last day Sarah was expressing gratitude for the generous prayer and friendship from our hundreds of friends and from hundreds more who kept Sarah in prayer through her journey.

Sarah was especially grateful for her immediate family, her husband, Tal Heppenstall, their adult children — John, Catherine (Rob), Charles (Amber), Masha, Nadya and Sam and our nine grandchildren.

Thanks be to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 North McKean Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Family will also receive friends from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Fox Chapel Golf Club, 426 Fox Chapel Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

We invite you to make a donation in Sarah’s memory to a charity of one’s choice or to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT, 06825.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Sarah’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


