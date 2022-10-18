 

Sheila Ann Rivers

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PBuOaBnqHfs3e8Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76 of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for 8 years.

Born August 1, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late John and Phyllis Davis Gandolfi.

Sheila was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and the Oil City Business School.

She married David H. Rivers on November 11, 1966, and he survives.

Sheila retired as a cafeteria monitor after 33 years with Keystone Elementary School.

She was a member of the Knox United Methodist Church where she was the chairperson for the Blankets of Love Ministry and the Soup Ministry for the homebound, was also involved with vacation bible school and served on various committees within the church as needed.

Sheila loved to travel and vacation at the ocean and enjoyed crafting, making homemade greeting cards and participating in card club.

Survivors include her husband, Dave, and their children: Sandra (Robert) Sutak of New Middletown, Ohio, Jeffrey (Brigette) Rivers of Knox and Shannon (Arthur) Blum of Shippenville; nine grandchildren: Devan (Casey) Lambert, Alexander (Alicia) Rivers, Elijah (Justine) Rivers, Taylor Weckerly, David Blum, Isaac Rivers, Payton Sutak, Grant Irwin and Kennedy Irwin.

Sheila is also survived by a great grandson, Wesley Rivers; twin sister, Sandra Lee (Rob) Lytle of Homer City, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Fred and Doreen Rivers.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox and from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9724 Route 338, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, in the church, with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in the name of Sheila Ann Rivers may be made to the Knox United Methodist Church-Blanket Ministry, 9724 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232 or Mrs. Claus Club of Knox, P.O. Box 271, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Sheila’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


