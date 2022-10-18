SPONSORED: Northern Pennsylvania College to Host Fall Open House on October 25
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday, October 25.
The event will run from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
It will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties NPRC serves, while also providing a virtual option.
The in-person locations include the NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Parkside Commons (Meadville), The Galena Building (Franklin), Kane Area High School (Kane), and Cameron County High School (Emporium).
The agenda for the event includes time dedicated to introducing attendees to NPRC; assistance with the applications, institutional aid, scholarships, and advising; insight from a current NPRC student; a class demonstration; and a question-and-answer session to conclude.
Assistant Director of Community Engagement, Lauren Zickefoose, noted: “At NPRC we work extremely hard to ensure that each of our students has the resources and support they need to be successful in and out of the classroom. This Open House is the perfect opportunity for someone to explore an educational opportunity close to home and hear first-hand how NPRC has positively impacted one of our current students.”
Those interested in attending can learn more about the event and register by visiting: https://bit.ly/OpenHouseOctober25.
About NPRC:
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award Associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education.
The college’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a nine-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren).
With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is actively pursuing accreditation.
For more information about Northern Pennsylvania Regional College visit: https://regionalcollegepa.org
