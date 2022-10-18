State Police Calls: Rimersburg Man Charged Following Domestic Incident

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Rimersburg Man Charged Following Domestic Incident

Butler-based State Police responded to an incident of harassment at a residence along North Bluff Avenue, in Parker City, Armstrong County, around 8:13 p.m. on Friday, October 14.

Police say a known 26-year-old Rimersburg man was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office.

The victim is a 29-year-old female, of Parker.

Corruption of Minors

PSP Indiana is investigating an incident of corruption of minors that occurred via cell phone around 8:12 a.m. on October 17 in Washington Township, Indiana County.

Police say the victim is a 12-year-old female.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges will follow, according to police.

