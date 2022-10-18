Thomas “Tom” Edward Hare, a dedicated husband, loving father of two and grandfather of one, and friend of many, left this earth on October 12th, 2022, at the age of 70, in Loxahatchee, Florida.

Tom was born to John and Mildred Hare in Oil City, PA.

He graduated from Edinboro with a degree in Fine Arts.

After graduating, he opened an art gallery in Pittsburgh with Tony U., a fellow art student.

Tom relocated to Florida to pursue work and eventually married his college sweetheart Rosalind (Roz) in 1980.

Roz and Tom welcomed two sons together, Nicholas in 1984 and Colin in 1990.

Through the years Tom enjoyed painting, studying maps and history, cooking for his family, and cheering on his favorite sports teams.

He found great purpose in spending time with his loved ones and was always authentically and wholeheartedly himself.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Robert McCullough. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalind; their children Nicholas & grandson Xander, Colin (Nikki); sister Kate (Ken) & brother Jeff (Chris); sister-in-law Cindy McCullough & brother-in-law Tom Redman (Sue); niece Kim (Pete) & grandniece Brooklyn.

He was loved by all and will be missed dearly.

In his memory, donations can be made to: Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, https://www.myotonic.org/; Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, https://venangovnafoundation.org/.

A Celebration of Life was held in Loxahatchee, FL, and will be followed by a family burial in Pennsylvania at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.palmswestfuneralhome.com.

