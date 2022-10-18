 

Venus Man Accused of Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year Faces Hearing on Wednesday

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavelVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.

Shawgo faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence along Halyday Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of harassment around 3:00 p.m. on September 5.

A known female victim told police that over the course of a year, Doug Shawgo has been contacting her by making rude comments, verbal threats, and calling her explicit names, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, two witnesses overheard one of the conversations regarding Shawgo’s behavior toward the victim and stated that they had heard Shawgo call the victim names and make threats regarding the victim’s relative.


