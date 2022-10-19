The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Low around 29. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

