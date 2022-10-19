A-C Valley High School Earns Academic Honors

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Grace Bartlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, is one of 62,000 students nationwide to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

Currently serving as the President of the Class of 2024 and a student school board representative, Ms. Bartlett is a member of National Honor Society and is the President of the Allegheny-Clarion Valley GIVE Club. Additionally, she is a member of the varsity girls’ basketball team and is also active in the community with her participation in the Rising Stars AAU Basketball Program, the Emlenton Echoes 4-H Program, and independent microbiology research programs.

Each year, the College Board invites students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latino, Indigenous; and/or attend school in a rural area or small town to apply for this honor during their sophomore or junior year. Ms. Barlett received the National Rural and Small Town Award and will receive the award at the beginning of next school year.

The daughter of Earl and Erin Barlett of Parker, Ms. Bartlett plans to pursue an advanced degree in microbiology and one day become an accomplished biomedical researcher.

