Man Who Sexually Assaulted Young Girl Sentenced to Serve Up to 42 Years in Prison

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former Clarion County man who sexually assaulted a juvenile in Clarion Borough was sentenced on Wednesday to serve up to 42 years in prison.

According to Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, 43-year-old Troy Anthony Dew, of Pittsfield and formerly of Clarion, who was convicted on March 31, 2022, of sex offenses was sentenced on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, to serve up to 42 years in state prison.

DA Welsh prosecuted the case.

In a press release, DA Welsh stated, “I would like to recognize the bravery of the child victim in this case, as well as the wonderful work done by Alexis Rupert of the DA’s victim services office.”

Welsh emphasized, “I will always stand tall for victims of sexual violence and am happy to see justice served today.”

Dew will not have the possibility of parole until he has served 21 years of his sentence.

A Clarion County jury found Dew guilty on March 31, 2022, of the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

One felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child charge was dismissed prior to jury deliberation.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presided over the one-day jury trial.

After the conviction, he was evaluated, and following a hearing, Judge Seidle-Patton determined he met the criteria of a sexually violent predator.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by then Clarion Borough Police Officer Shawn Zerfoss on March 10, 2021, police were contacted by a representative of Children and Youth Services (CYS) regarding a report of sexual/physical abuse of two known juveniles.

The criminal complaint states the juvenile victim reported that she and a second victim were abused by Troy Dew from approximately 2013 to 2015.

A forensic interview and a second follow-up interview were conducted with the victim.

During the interviews, the victim stated she was sexually assaulted by Dew multiple times over a period of several months seven to eight years earlier when she was approximately seven to eight years old, the complaint states.

The victim stated that Dew touched her genitals and forced her to perform oral sex on him and touch his genitals. The victim said she told Dew to stop “all the time,” but said that it didn’t help. She said that Dew bribed her with things like candy and video games, according to the complaint.

The victim indicated that Dew did the same thing to a second victim; however, those allegations never materialized and no additional charges were filed.

Dew is also facing charges in Warren County – one misdemeanor count of indecent assault and one summary count of harassment. A jury trial is slated for April 13.

In 2000, Dew was found guilty of one count of statutory rape, also in Warren County. He was sentenced to serve up to 23 months in prison.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

