Celebration Planned for Louisa M. Detar

Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in DuBois.

A full obituary can be found here

Memorial donations may be made to the Falls Creek UMC, P.O. Box 286, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

