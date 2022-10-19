Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Whip by Michelle Adams

Michelle loves this Pumpkin Whip recipe so much that she makes it every fall!

Ingredients

1 3.4 oz package of instant butterscotch pudding

1 1/2 cups cold milk



1 cup pumpkin puree3/4 tsp cinnamon1/4 tsp ground ginger1/8 tsp allspice or clovesDash nutmeg1 1/2 cups whipped topping

Directions

-Beat pudding and milk until well blended, about 1 to 2 minutes. Blend in pumpkin and spices. Fold in whipped topping. Chill.

-Enjoy alone or as a dip for Spice Cookies.

