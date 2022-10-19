Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born December 9, 1949, in Titusville, PA.

She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams, and her son Robert J. Kaufman.

She is survived by her brother Ronald McWilliams of Tionesta, sister Betty Jo McWilliams of Tionesta, her daughter Dr. Rachel (Kaufman) McNatt and her husband Kenneth of Belpre, OH, her grandsons Matthew and Levi Winnings of Brockway, PA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dianne had many jobs and each one revolved around helping others.

Whether it was the ten years she served the State of Pennsylvania as a case worker, to the running of her own business “Dianne’s Rainbow Tours”, escorting people on various adventures around the region, the years she drove kids to school, and the years she drove for Forest County transporting those who weren’t able to get to necessary appointments, grocery shopping, and more, Dianne devoted her life to serving others.

Even when it came to her hobbies, she enjoyed making things for others, whether that was a baked good of some kind or a handmade craft.

She would often display her handmade goods at the local fairs but that was often just an excuse to go out and see everyone.

She spent numerous hours volunteering in the exhibit hall or anywhere else she was needed at Wolf’s Corners Fair.

Friends and family will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM.

Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Tionesta Alliance Church in Tionesta with additional visitation prior to service at the church at 9 AM.

Internment will follow service at Wolf’s Corners Cemetery.

Also present at the viewings will be a memorial to her son Robert with his cremains present.

His cremains will be interred with his mother.

If you would like to give something instead of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to Wolf’s Corners Fair in Dianne’s memory, sending it to: Wolf’s Corner’s Fair, c/o Ruth Hartzell, 4194 Allio Rd., Tionesta, PA 16353.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

