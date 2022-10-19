Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Ave., Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 7, 1934 in Reidsburg; son of the late Donald C. and Marjorie L. Over Curll.

Gene graduated in 1952 from Clarion Area High School where he was voted best looking his senior year and met the love of his life, Nancy Catherine “Kay” Aldous.

On February 6, 1954, Gene married Kay, who survives.

He worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for 36 years as a machine repairman where he made several life-long friendships.

Gene and his wife previously co-owned Parke Terrace Trailer Court with his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Dave Cyphert for a number of years.

Together, Gene and Kay enjoyed a number of activities together including bowling, western style square dancing, roller skating and taking their girls on vacations with family and friends.

They also enjoyed taking the girls to the races to watch their dear friend Dick Rankin race.

Later in life, he enjoyed watching NASCAR races and finally had the chance to attend his first and only NASCAR race in person, in Phoenix AZ.

You could also find Gene every year showing off his treasured 1956 Harley during the Autumn Leaf Festival, where he won several trophies.

Recently Gene finished a longtime project with the help of his brother-in-law Dave and many great friends, and completed his 1938 Chevy Coupe, that he would also show at the Autumn Leaf Festival in recent years.

Gene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion for 58 years, faithfully attending weekly and sitting in the same pew year after year with Kay.

Gene was also a dedicated member of the Clarion Masonic Lodge 277 for over 55 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; 2 daughters, Brenda (John) Schierberl of Columbus, OH and Karen (Jay Bowers) Curll of Erie; 5 grandchildren, Nikki Carey of Clarion, Kayla (Matt) Wayland of Shippenville, Justin (Keri) Schierberl of Columbus, OH, Cory Schierberl of Columbus, OH, and Marlene (Rusty) Bakkin of Pittsburgh; and his special great grandchildren, Mattilynn, Hunter, and Gracie Wayland of Shippenville and Cooper and Aubrey Schierberl of Columbus, OH.

Gene is also survived by his sister, Barb Runyan of Clarion; his brother, Jacque (Donna) Curll of Gettysburg; and a brother-in-law, David R. Cyphert of Shippenville; along with several nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by daughter Cathy J. Carey, sister Bonnie Cyphert, brother-in-law Max Runyan, and brother and sister-in-law Barbara and Gene Kline, brother-in-law Ben (Ike) Aldous, and sister and brother-in-law Donnie Sue and Tom Snow.

Anyone in Clarion, would know Gene best by seeing him riding around town on his motorcycle waving and smiling at everyone while on his way to get his daily lottery tickets and running errands for Kay.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the church with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Flower, pastor presiding.

Services will be live-streamed, and the link can be found on www.fumc-clarion.org.

A private interment will be held at the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the American Cancer Society-86GLFF P.O Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15601.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trudy, Susan and Alania of the Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice for their professional care and loving support to Gene and his family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.