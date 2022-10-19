Featured Local Job: Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach & Special Education Paraprofessional

Keystone School District currently has openings for both a Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and a Special Education Paraprofessional.

These positions are available immediately.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, current clearances, and three letters of reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick



Acting SuperintendentKeystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled



