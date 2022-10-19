Jarrett Esposito Named PSAC West Special Teams Athlete of the Week for October 17

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Two days after kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate his team to victory, Jarrett Esposito (Brockway, Pa./Brockway) earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for October 17.

(Photo by Breanna Stalsitz)

Esposito had easily the best game of his collegiate career on Saturday, lifting the Golden Eagles to a 23-21 win over Mercyhurst on the road. Entering the game against the Lakers, Esposito had made four career field goals on six career attempts. On this night, though, he hit three field goals of 30, 32, and 30 yards.

None were more consequential than the final one, with Esposito drilling a walk-off 30-yard field goal as time expired to cap the Golden Eagles’ game-winning eight-play, 52-yard drive. The Lakers attempted to ice the kicker by calling timeout before the fateful play, but Esposito split the uprights to even Clarion’s PSAC West record at 2-2.

Esposito is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts in 2022 and is also 15-for-15 on extra point attempts.

