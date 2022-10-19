Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born on May 1, 1967 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Arthur L. and Evelyn Louise (Rosenquest) Rimer.

Jennifer was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area.

She attended New Bethlehem First Church of God.

She enjoyed working at CVS and helping her mother take care of the home.

Above all else she loved her family and always brought a smile to everyone’s face.

She will be deeply missed by her mother, Evelyn L. Rimer; brothers, John P. Rimer and wife, Nancy of Summerville, David A. Rimer of Rimersburg, and Thomas R. Rimer of Rimersburg; a sister, Patricia J. Minich and husband, Steve of Summerville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father; and a sister, Rebecca A. Rimer.

Family and friends will be received from 12 PM until the time of services at 1 PM on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Zach Lays officiating.

Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jennifer’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

