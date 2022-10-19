Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock.

George was married to Helen M. Lamey on Oct. 27, 1988, and she survives.

He spent 24 years in the Army and was a Green Beret and did 5 tours of Vietnam.

He was awarded many medals and saved 2 women and 5 children from a fire.

After retiring, George worked for Chuck Vance high risk security, Vance International in Washington D.C.

George was a member of the Petrolia Lodge F & AM of Oil City.

He loved boating on Chautauqua Lake with family and friends and enjoyed his boat people.

He also loved hunting, fishing and telling stories about his war experience in Vietnam.

He was proud of his service to our country.

He leaves behind a daughter Georgene Beach of Delaware and three granddaughters and three stepchildren: Bennie Ray & Georgina McClellan of Pittsburgh, Dustin & Steffi Frawley of Pittsburgh, Gayle & Mike O’Brien of Oil City.

He is also survived by 2 sisters: Judy Kulling of Oil City, Georgene Cropp & her husband Edward of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by a half sister: Gertrude “Sis” Bailey; and 3 half brothers: Don Finnefrock, Ray Finnefrock, and Jim Finnefrock.

Military Honors will be accorded Oct. 29, in the Reinsel Funeral Home by the V.E.T.S.Honor Guard at 11:00 A.M.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

