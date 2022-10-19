Resignation of Keystone School District’s Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach Puts Program on Hold

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The recent resignation of Keystone School District’s varsity cheerleading head coach will put the program on hold until a new coach is hired.

(Photo captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The Keystone School Board approved the resignation of varsity cheerleading head coach Taylor Hoffman during their monthly meeting on Monday, October 17.

According to Keystone School District Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick, the squad will be under the direction of a junior high coach, Alesha Lee, until Friday, October 28.

Another assistant coach and junior high head coach, Dalton Schultz, is a candidate for the varsity head coach position. However, high school principal Kelli McNaughton noted Schultz would not be available until January.

Board member James Beary asked McNaughton, “Does that shelf the program until we get a coach?”

McNaughton replied, “I’d say so. If (Lee) is not going to be here after October 28, we won’t have anyone for basketball season.”

“I will be reaching out to (Schultz) to see if he wants to apply for it, but again, he won’t be back until January.”

The board subsequently approved a motion to post and advertise for the varsity cheerleading head coach position.

In other business, the board members approved:

– The extension of McCormick’s contract through January 16, 2023, which is the expected time it would take to hire a new superintendent.

This is McCormick’s second assignment as acting superintendent. He was appointed on July 2, 2022, after the resignation of Teresa Young. He also served as acting superintendent from April 1, 2021, to August 9, 2021.

According to McCormick, there are no leads for a permanent superintendent. The school received approval to post and advertise for the position on August 15, 2022.

– The hiring of a new Technology Education/Industrial Arts teacher, Jason Kniser. Kniser will fill the vacant position after Tom Crumlish submitted his resignation in September.

