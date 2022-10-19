Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 1, 1947 in Monroe Township; son of the late William and Josephine Plyer Strauser.

Dick married the love of his life, Alice L. Larson, on July 29, 1967, who survives.

They spent 55 wonderful years together.

He was a Local Union 2235 Millwright in Pittsburgh, retiring after 41 years and was an active member for 53 years.

Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his grandkids and going to all of their extracurricular activities.

He also loved cooking holiday meals for his family.

Every Monday morning, Dick always looked forward to catching up with his brothers-in-law, Mike and Bill, out on the front porch.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of Sligo; his children, Candace L. Yoder and her husband, John, Randy S. Strauser and his wife, Jodie, and Richard A. Strauser; and his 5 grandchildren, William “Robbie” Porter, Brooke Porter and her fiancé, Jason Hollingsworth, Destin Strauser and his fiancé, Alissa Burns, Ava Strauser, and Harleigh Strauser.

Dick is also survived by his siblings, Donald Strauser, Joy Himes and her husband, Wayne, Ronald Strauser, Fred Strauser and his wife, Janie, Russ Strauser, and Charlotte McCoy and a sister-in-law, Bernice Strauser; along with many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Strauser; a sister-in-law, Beverly Strauser; his step-mother, Margret Strauser; and a step-brother, Carl Glinkerman.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Piper, pastor of The Church of God at Five Points in Sligo.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center in Clarion for their excellent care and compassion they gave Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick’s name to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or to the Leukemia Research Foundation at leukemiarf.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

