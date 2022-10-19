Robert John Kaufman,36, was born November 26, 1985 in Erie, PA.

He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams and his paternal grandparents Ramon C., Sr. and Doris M. (Brittner) Kaufman, and his father, Ramon C. Kaufman, Jr.

He was survived by his sons Matthew and Levi Winnings of Brockway, PA, his mother, Dianne L. (Kaufman) McWilliams, and his sister Dr. Rachel (Kaufman) McNatt and her husband Kenneth of Belpre, OH.

Robert earned an associate’s degree in electrical engineering from Triangle Tech.

The work he most enjoyed was when he got to use his degree in building electrical panels.

He also worked in restaurants and factories.

He enjoyed working on his truck which was, like him, a 1985 model.

Since his passing, his mother has since joined him in death.

His cremains will be available to anyone who wishes to pay their respects at his mother’s viewing where friends and family will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM.

His cremains will be interred with his mother.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

