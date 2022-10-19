Say What?!: Smelly Dog Rescued From Sewer in England

HAMPSHIRE, England – Animal rescuers in Britain assisted a dog that fell 10 feet through a broken manhole cover and became stranded in a sewer.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue’s Animal Rescue team and rescuers with the RSPCA responded to a home in Holbury, Hampshire, England, when a black Labrador named Ollie fell through a broken manhole cover in his owner’s backyard.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.