Michael Patton Advising: Passive, Active, or Both?

Index funds, which try to match the performance of a particular market index, have drawn increasing interest from investors, but traditional actively managed funds still hold more assets. There is ongoing discussion in the financial media about which approach is most effective, but there may be good reasons to hold both in a well-diversified portfolio. Here are some pros and cons to consider.
A Simple Approach
Index funds typically hold the same securities in the same proportions as the index the fund is tracking (or in some cases, a representative selection of securities). After assembling the fund, the fund manager generally makes adjustments only as necessary to track the index, so these funds are called passively managed.
The primary appeal is cost-efficient simplicity. Because index funds have less managerial involvement, fees are often lower than they are for actively managed funds. Index funds may also buy and sell assets less frequently, and lower turnover can help reduce capital gains distributions, which could be an important consideration when funds are in taxable accounts.
