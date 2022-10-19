BHS of Clarion to Host Trunk or Treat Event on October 29
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Systems of Clarion is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at the BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point located at 330 North Point Drive in Clarion.
This is a free community event hosted by BHS Clarion Hospital and Butler Medical Providers.
