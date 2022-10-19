SPONSORED: Start Your Career at Beverage-Air in Manufacturing and Become an Essential Worker Today
Beverage-Air is proud to be part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
A LEADER IN COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION FOR THE FOODSERVICE INDUSTRY.
Beverage-Air builds products that help the food-service industry maintain critical holding temperatures ensuring the product that reaches your table was stored in a food-safe environment. The company’s products are trusted by some of the largest operators in the industry. Whether the equipment is for holding frozen fries at a national QSR like McDonald’s or the cold refreshing beverage on tap at your favorite Pa. tavern, producing a quality product is a mission the company holds dear.
Throughout the company’s rich history, from the company’s first-ever horizontal bottle cooler in 1944 to the comprehensive product offering available today, they take pride in making Beverage-Air the most trusted refrigeration partner to the food-service industries.
To be a leader in commercial refrigeration takes commitment. It takes all of the employees – from the factory floor to the executive offices – working together to accomplish this common goal.
WHAT MAKES WORKING AT BEVERAGE-AIR SPECIAL?
Due to the important role the company plays in this process, they are looking for people who can help accomplish their goal of delivering quality products. If you take pride in your workmanship, Beverage-Air is looking for you. The company values every member of its team and individual contributions to its shared success. That’s why the company is committed to promoting a healthy and secure workplace, along with a comprehensive package of benefits that provides immediate and long-term opportunities in support of its workforce.
BEVERAGE-AIR EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INCLUDE:
• Healthcare (medical, dental, and vision)
• 401K retirement plans with vesting and company matching
• Basic life and AD&D insurance
• Disability insurance (short and long-term)
• Paid vacation and holidays
• Multiple shift operations with shift differential
• Employee’s child’s college education scholarship award opportunities
• Virtual health care through Teledoc
• Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
• Health Savings Account (HSA)
• Prescription drug benefit
• Discounted wellness premium
• Company-paid Employee Assistance Plan (EAP)
• Financial Wellness Plan and Identity Theft Protection/Legal Services
Beverage-Air is proud to offer the most advanced technology and unmatched product innovation in the refrigeration market today. It is one of the last remaining companies in its industry to design, engineer, and manufacture the majority of its products exclusively in the United States. And, with the company’s track record of proven performance, it remains committed to being a “Made In The USA” company. Beverage-Air continues to invest in its facility and employees. The company takes pride and ownership in what they do — and it’s what makes Beverage-Air a great place to work.
To learn more about Beverage-Air, its benefits, and/or current employment opportunities, visit: beverage-air.com/careers.
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. The company is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
