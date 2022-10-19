 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Auctions Seeking Estates, Clean-Outs

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Oct 18 11-02-50CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Need help cleaning out a garage, house or estate?

Venango County Co-Op Auctions–Venango County’s fastest-growing auction house–is seeking estates and clean-outs. .

Screenshot at Jul 01 00-25-17

Furniture, antiques, collectibles, guns, coin collections, and household items…the auction will buy one item or the entire contents of the estate, house, or garage.

Venango County Co-Op Auctions is also accepting items for their upcoming consignment auction.

Screenshot at Jul 01 00-25-28

Call Rich with any questions at 440-661-0372.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.