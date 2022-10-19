 

State Police Seeking Information Regarding Theft of Items from Vehicle

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

trooper-zoomedPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft of items from a vehicle in Paint Township.

According to police, a car battery and head unit for a radio, valued at $315.00, were taken from a vehicle located along Orchard Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County, sometime between July 20 and October 12.

The victim is a 26-year-old Clarion woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.


