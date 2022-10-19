Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon.

Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A 2019 Honda HRV driven by 20-year-old Kaylie J. Bruce, of Clarion, was traveling north on East End Road. Bruce was directly behind a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by 63-year-old Cheryl J. Quiggle, of Tionesta, who was also traveling north.

Quiggle slowed down for traffic; Bruce then rear-ended Quiggle.

Bruce’s vehicle sustained disabling damage on the front end; Quiggle’s vehicle sustained minor damage on the back end.

Bruce was using a seat belt and was uninjured.

Quiggle and her passenger 78-year-old Barbara A. Allio, of Tionesta, were also using seat belts. Allio suffered possible injuries.

Bruce was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department, and Rustler’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.