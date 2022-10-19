 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash in Paint Township

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

78A2D7BA-0834-4540-92AB-91DC73862EA1PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon.

Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A 2019 Honda HRV driven by 20-year-old Kaylie J. Bruce, of Clarion, was traveling north on East End Road. Bruce was directly behind a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by 63-year-old Cheryl J. Quiggle, of Tionesta, who was also traveling north.

Quiggle slowed down for traffic; Bruce then rear-ended Quiggle.

Bruce’s vehicle sustained disabling damage on the front end; Quiggle’s vehicle sustained minor damage on the back end.

Bruce was using a seat belt and was uninjured.

Quiggle and her passenger 78-year-old Barbara A. Allio, of Tionesta, were also using seat belts. Allio suffered possible injuries.

Bruce was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville Volunteer Fire Department, and Rustler’s Towing assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.