Clarion First Presbyterian Church to Install New Pastor

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s First Presbyterian Church will install a new pastor on Sunday, October 30.

The church will induct Pastor Rebecca Mihm as their new pastor on Sunday, October 30, at 3:30 p.m. at the church located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

Pastor Mihm is a Western Pennsylvania native who has served in various ministry roles in Florida, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Southeast Asia, and New York City. After graduating from Geneva College with a bachelor of science and bachelor of arts degrees, she worked in the ministry in New York City. Subsequently, she worked for US Airways before feeling the call to attend seminary.

Upon graduation from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, she spent several years doing ministry in Southeast Asia. Subsequently, she lived in Massachusetts, where she worked in Christian Education, crisis services, and with high utilizers of the emergency room. She was a solo pastor in a West Virginia college town for several years, then became a Discipleship Pastor (as an associate pastor) at a large church in Florida.

Pastor Mihm’s installation is open to the public; all are welcome to attend.

Light refreshments will follow.

