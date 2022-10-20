2022 Halloween Guide for Clarion County and Surrounding Areas: Trick-or-Treat Times, Events, and More

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

However, along with fun holiday activities, the scare season also brings some dangers that can create harmful situations for families and their property.

SAFETY TIPS

Please consider these Halloween Safety Tips courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Provide adult supervision

Trick or treat is safer – not to mention more fun – in groups, and adult supervision is essential. So get together with other adults and make an evening of it. Bring cell phones for quick pictures and emergencies, but leave them in your pockets to avoid getting distracted.

Stay on the sidewalks

The thrill of the holiday often factors into accidents as excited kids rush from door to door. Keep children on the sidewalks, and shepherd them carefully when they need to cross the road. In areas without sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road, facing traffic.

Carefully check candy

Check candy for choking hazards like gum and hard candies. Throw away any candy that is not sealed with a wrapper and avoid homemade treats received from strangers.

Costume safety tips

Choose bright, visible costumes: When selecting a costume, opt for the bright-colored outfits and add a touch of reflective tape to the material. Stick some reflective tape on their trick-or-treat bags as well so they can be easily spotted by motorists. Lastly, don’t forget to make sure they’re equipped with a flashlight or glow stick – must-have accessories for any costume.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted and safe: Being visible isn’t the only safety consideration for a costume. The right fit is just as important. Here’s some advice on keeping your child’s ensemble safe and secure.

Makeup safety: If makeup is a part of your child’s Halloween costume plans, make sure it is non-toxic and test it on a small area first. Before your child goes to bed, make sure to remove all makeup.

Home Safety Tips

Jack-o-lantern safety: Young children can paint or color their pumpkins instead of carving. Or have them draw a face with markers and an adult can do the carving. Use colorful glow sticks inside your Jack-o-lanterns instead of candles to prevent burns.

Home decoration safety: If you’re turning your home into a haunted house, keep safety in mind: make sure steps, sidewalks, porches, and paths are well-lit and free of decorations and holiday props. Keep decorations away from fireplaces and candles.

Take precaution against pranks and vandalism: Unfortunately, vandalism often increases during Halloween. That’s why taking these precautions is a good idea: If you’re going away during Halloween, make it seem like you’re still home by turning down the volume of your answering machine and phone, covering your garage windows, and leaving your curtains in normal positions with valuables out of sight. Install outdoor lighting (activated by a photocell or movement) to illuminate the area around your home during Halloween. Consider purchasing a security system that directly alerts police to intruders. Trim shrubs and large trees before Halloween so trespassers have fewer hiding spots. Make sure your homeowners’ insurance policy is up-to-date.



Car and driving safety tips

Use extra caution while driving: Drivers need to take particular care on this chaotic night. Keep your car parked if you can, but if you have to drive through a neighborhood, take it much slower than normal. Watch for kids who may dart between cars and into the road without looking. Read our Halloween Driving Safety Guide for more useful tips.

Protect your car: Cars are another common target of vandalism on Halloween. Here are some ways you can help secure your car: Park inside if you can on Halloween. Your garage is your best bet. If you do not have a garage you may want to consider investing in some outdoor lighting for your driveway and yard. Make sure your car is locked on Halloween. Oftentimes, vandals complete their missions with ease when doors are unlocked and windows are down/cracked. Consider a car alarm. Hide your valuables on Halloween. Don’t give thieves any extra incentive to break into your car.



TRICK-OR-TREAT SCHEDULES





CLARION COUNTY



Clarion Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on.



East Brady Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Farmington Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Foxburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 29, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hawthorn Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Knox Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Knox Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



New Bethlehem and South New Bethlehem Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Paint Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Rimersburg Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Salem Township

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Shippenville Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sligo Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 29, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Strattanville

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Door to door trick or treat as long as the residents have the porch light on. Also the trunk or treat will be held at the Firehall if anyone wants to take part in that at the same time 6-8 p.m. and the firehall will be giving out treats also.



Washington Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FOREST COUNTY

Marienville/Jenks Township

When: Monday, October 31, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Tionesta Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY



Clintonville Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cooperstown Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cornplanter Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Cranberry Township/Seneca

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 29, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Infor: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Franklin/Rocky Grove

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Infor: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Irwin Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oakland Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oil City

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pinegrove Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pleasantville Borough

When: Thursday, October 27, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Polk Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



President Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Richland Township

When: Saturday, October 29, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: To participate, turn your porch light on.

Rouseville Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sandycreek Township

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sugarcreek Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Utica Borough

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Info: Children’s party will be held after at the fire hall located at 3860 Academy Street, from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

HALLOWEEN EVENTS





CLARION COUNTY



Tri-County Animal Rescue Howl-o-ween Celebration

Where: 9562 U.S. Route 322, Shippenville.

When: Saturday, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Costume contests for kids age 0-7 will start at 2:00 p.m., kids ages 8 and up at 2:15 p.m., and pets at 2:30 p.m. Also will include raffle baskets, a bake sale, games and activities for kids, games for dogs, paw print art with Cynthia Sciandra, food by E-Z Dogs, and fall photos by Sonya Porter Photography.

Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat

Where: Clarion Mall

When: Monday, October 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1st Annual Halloween Bash

Where: The Clarion River Lodge, 159 Coleman Run Road, Cooksburg.

When: Saturday, October 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Live music, giveaways, and more. Visit the event’s facebook page.

Boos and Brews

Where: Lost In The Wilds Brewing, 21964 PA-66, Shippenville, PA

When: Friday, October 21, & Saturday, October 22, 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Additional Info: Tickets starting at $15 available at eventbrite.com.

Clarion YMCA Trunk or Treat

Where: Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA

When: Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

BHS of Clarion Trunk or Treat

Where: BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point, 330 North Point Drive, Clarion, PA

When: Saturday, October 29, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Additional Info: For more details, visit the article here.

FOREST COUNTY

Halloween at the Museum

Where: Forest County Historical Society, 206 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA

When: Monday, October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Cousin Basils’ Halloween Party

Where: Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA

When: Saturday, October 29, at 9:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Costume contest with a winner taking home Penguins tickets. Everyone’s favorite TRIXX will be playing from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. There will be a $3.00 cover charge.

Halloween at the Museum

Where: Forest County Historical Society, 206 Elm Street, Tionesta, PA

When: Monday, October 31, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

Sunday Afternoon Halloween Bingo

Where: Rocky Grove Fire Hall, 29 Shuffstall Street, Franklin, PA

When: Sunday, October 30, Doors open at 11:00 a.m., Bingo at 1:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Guaranteed $1,000.00 jackpot. Costumes are encouraged. Snacks and cider included with admission.

Oil City YMCA Trunk or Treat

Where: Hasson Heights Dek Hockey Rink parking lot

When: Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Haunted Mansion Tour

Where: Wildcat Mansion, 4849 U.S. Route 322, Franklin, PA

When: Friday, October 28, 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Get tickets here.

Halloween Party/Costume Contest

Where: TrAils To Ales Brewery, 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA

When: Saturday, October 29, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Drink specials, best costume contest, and music by Brandon Rae.

Halloween Kids Activities

Where: National Transit Building, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA

When: Monday, October 24, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Come in costume and ready to paint! Cost is $15 per painter. Must pre-register. For registration details, email [email protected]

Trunk or Treat

Where: Oil City Church of the Nazarene, 601 East 2nd Street, Oil City, PA

When: Monday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Kids Halloween Party

Where: Tipsy Chef, 45 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA

When: Saturday, October 29, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Venango School of Kung Fu Trunk or Treat

Where: Venango School of Kung Fu and Tai Chi, 3364 State Route 257, Seneca, PA

When: Saturday, October 29, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional Info: This free event is open to all ages and will include snacks and treats, as well as information about the school, which offers a variety of family-friendly classes for ages 6 and up. Classes are taught by George Etzel who has been teaching Kung Fu in the area for 47 years. For more information, please call or text Ali at 814-671-6501.

Disclaimer: exploreClarion.com is providing this guide as a community service and is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information.

It is suggested that discretion is used when choosing which events are suitable for children.

Additional events and information will be provided as soon as they become available. To submit an event, email [email protected]



Disclaimer: exploreClarion.com is providing this guide as a community service and is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information.

It is suggested that discretion is used when choosing which events are suitable for children.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.