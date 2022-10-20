The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Light south wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

