Area Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

On Sunday, October 16, around 5:00 p.m., PSP Punxsutawney responded to a residence on Timber View Alley, in Corsica, Jefferson County, for an inactive domestic incident.

According to a criminal complaint, responding troopers spoke with a known female victim who stated that Byron Kifer choked her and head-butted her. She said he had his forearm against her neck and pushed her head to the floor and told her he was going to “put (her) out permanently.”

The complaint states that Kifer then ripped her shirt off. The victim explained that this all happened after she called Kifer to tell him that his dog got loose and was running around.

Troopers observed red marks and bruises on the victim’s head, arms, legs, and back, the complaint notes.

The victim provided a two-page written statement.

In the statement, the victim related she barricaded herself in the bathroom after Kifer arrived home. She indicated that he pounded and pounded on the door, eventually removing it from the hinges. Then, he grabbed her and threw her, and she landed on her back in the bathtub.

Kifer then grabbed her again and threw her out of the bathroom and into the hallway where he dragged her into the living room and threw her on the couch. At this point, Kifer held her down and head-butted her several times, the complaint indicates.

When the victim tried to stand up, Kifer shoved her back down, kicked her, and ripped her shirt off. He then forced her up from behind and tried to choke her with his forearm. They both fell from the couch onto the floor, and he held her head to the floor with “excessive force,” according to the complaint.

The victim asked Kifer to stop because he was hurting her, and he reportedly threatened her life and threatened to kill her cats, the complaint states.

Kifer then physically dragged the victim back into the bedroom where he used his forearm to try to choke her. At that point, Kifer grabbed her by the hair and forced her out of the residence, the complaint indicates.

Punxsutawney-based State Police also interviewed Kifer.

Kifer explained he was in the house listening to the football game, but (the victim) was “distracting,” and he left the house and sat in the car to listen to the game. (The victim) then called him, told him the dog got loose, and (she) was “talking about hurting herself,” according to the complaint.

He stated that he then entered the house, and (the victim) “was in the bathroom with the shotgun loaded.” He said that he “removed the bathroom door to make sure she did not hurt herself,” according to the complaint.

After entering the bathroom, Kifer admitted to “removing (the victim) from the bathroom.”

Kifer was arraigned at 9:28 a.m. on Monday, October 17, in front of Judge Bazylak on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, October 25, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.