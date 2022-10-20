Bluegrass ‘Fast Track’ to Perform This Saturday in Foxburg

 

Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Oct 20 08-53-19FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Fast Track will be performing at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, October 22.

If you like your bluegrass heavy and traditional with stirring harmonies and powerful instrumentation, then come to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of “dynamic, soulful, driving bluegrass, deeply rooted in tradition” from Fast Track, a “super group” of star-studded bluegrass veterans.

The five members of Fast Track are not only all highly decorated in awards from the IBMA and SPBGMA organizations, but are also veteran players on the Grand Ole Opry stage, across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Among all the gentlemen, they have performed with, recorded on, and participated in countless projects with bluegrass and country music royalty throughout their most impressive careers.

You can read more about Fast Track and buy tickets online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door, call 724-659-3153.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.


